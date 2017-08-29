Celebrate Labor Day at Lake Wichita Park - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Celebrate Labor Day at Lake Wichita Park

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Lake Wichita is hosting Labor Day Party in the Park. This family fun event features music from Stevie Ray Vaughn tribute band Texas Flood.

There will be food, and parking is free. It will be Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For more information about this event click here.

