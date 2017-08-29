Funds still needed for YMCA Capital Campaign

The YMCA Capital Project continues as the construction of the new facility is underway. The new building will have many great opportunities for Texomans of all ages.

They will have an all new gymnastics facility, new indoor gym, and indoor soccer field just to name a few. Officials said they still need help to make this project a reality, now until the end of September, every dollar raised will be matched.

