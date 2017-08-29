Local hotel collecting donations for storm victims

The Courtyard by Marriottt, managed by Hersha Hospitality Management, and Trusted World have teamed up to collect donations for people in Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

A donation bin is set up in the lobby of the Courtyard Marriot in Wichita Falls located at 3800 Tarry Street. Donations will be collected until Tuesday, September 5.

People can donate the following items:

• New or Gently Used Clothing

• Hygiene Products

• Toiletries

• Non-Perishable Food

