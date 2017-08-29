Nice Weather from Harvey

The "leftovers" from Harvey will slowly move north and east tonight into Wednesday, bringing an end to the rain across southeast Texas by Wednesday afternoon. We'll be on the back side of the storm with continued north winds drawing pleasant, dry air into the area. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s for highs and lower to middle 60s for lows through Friday. Temperatures may warm up some by the weekend but more nice air could head our way next week.

Ken Johnson, First Alert 6 Chief Meteorologist