Pleasant Weather to Finish August

Today's weather will be a carbon copy of Tuesday's with sunny skies, a north breeze and pleasant temperatures. its going to be a quiet transition into the month of September with sunny skies through at last Friday. Temperatures will be a touch warmer for Saturday and Sunday with highs near 90. Rain chances are slim this weekend, though recent forecast models are hinting at stray thunderstorms both Friday night and Saturday night. There's also some signal in the long range models of a cold front early next week which will keep below normal temperatures in the forecast

John Cameron, First Alert 6 Meteorologist