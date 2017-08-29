Whole pie of profits going to south Texas relief efforts - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Whole pie of profits going to south Texas relief efforts

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
IOWA PARK, TX (KAUZ) -

An Iowa Park pizzeria hosted a fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts on Tuesday. 

All sales from Ken's Pizza in Iowa Park on Tuesday are going to be donated to the American Red Cross for relief efforts. 

"The phones have been ringing off the walls since 10:45 a.m. People have been coming in to eat but also people have been coming in and just making donations to the bucket that we have," assistant manager Belenda Walls said.

Ken's Pizza is located at 902 W Highway Street in Iowa Park. Organizers served customers until 10:00 p.m. Monday night. 

