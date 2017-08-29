Dept. of Labor approves $10 million for hurricane cleanup and re - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Dept. of Labor approves $10 million for hurricane cleanup and recovery

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
(Source: Department of Labor) (Source: Department of Labor)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAUZ) -

The U.S. Department of Labor approved an initial $10 million National Dislocated Worker Grant to assist with cleanup and recovery efforts along the Texas coast. 

"The Department of Labor is deploying resources to help Texans who find themselves unable to work, and without a paycheck, get back on their feet. An initial investment of $10 million will be provided to help Texas assess their workforce needs," said U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta said in a statement.

The funding is part of its commitment to state and local partners impacted by Hurricane Harvey. The grant is being awarded to the Texas Workforce Commission to help Texas assess its workforce needs and assist with cleanup, demolition, repair, renovation and reconstruction activities. 

"The American workforce—along with our volunteers and first responders—is the greatest in the world. Together, we will recover and rebuild Southeast Texas. The Department of Labor is here to help ensure the safety and stability of Texans along the way," Acosta said in a statement. 

The funds will be made available to impacted counties to supplement state and local response and recovery efforts. The Department of Labor will monitor the situation to make sure it is doing everything it can to help Texans. 

