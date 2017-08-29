Dept. of Labor approves $10 million for hurricane cleanup and recovery

President Donald Trump announced through Twitter a ban on transgender soldiers serving in the military in late July.
Harvey has brought the flooded coastal region to a standstill, leaving the nation's fourth largest city underwater, and it's not done yet.
Texoma is coming together to help their neighbors and loved ones affected by Hurricane Harvey. Many are donating what they can to relief drop off locations. One of those donation locations was ER Now on Southwest Parkway in Wichita Falls.
As relief efforts continue across the state of Texas following devastating wind and rain in the south several local and regional organizations and businesses have begun collecting donations.
Many groups are donating whatever they can to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.
