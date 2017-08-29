Texoma woman to head to D.C. advocating for cancer research and funding

A Texoma woman is heading to Washington D.C. to advocate for more cancer research, legislation and funding. Jackie Bush is the District 13 lead for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. She'll be heading to the nations capital to attend meetings with congressmen and senators to educate lawmakers about the important issues for cancer patients and survivors like her.

"There is a lot of money poured into research, but research cost a lot of money. So we have to have federal funding as well as our state funding to get anywhere with it," said Bush.

Not only will Bush be asking for lawmakers to increase funding, but also help them close loopholes in the healthcare system.

"And that can benefit anybody with a chronic disease, not just cancer patients," said Bush.

During her time in D.C., Bush hopes she can find a way to convince lawmakers to sign on as co-sponsors for bills that would help support cancer patients, survivors, and future victims.

"This depends on lives. There are lives that depend on these bills being passed and the money being there to help save some of these people," said Bush.

You can learn more about the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network by clicking HERE!

