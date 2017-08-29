Texas Blood Institute collects blood for disaster relief

Blood Centers in Houston and surrounding areas have been unable to collect blood since Hurricane Harvey made landfall. The Texas Blood Institute is taking part in the nationwide relief effort to help make sure there will be a full life-saving blood supply following the now tropical storm.

Tuesday, a blood drive was held at Midwestern State University. More than 300 units of blood have already been sent to south Texas and officials are already asking for more than double that amount.

This can only be done if generous donors become a part of the disaster response.

"I think it's awesome. I'm talking to these kids out here today and it doesn't surprise me in the least bit that some of these kids are just able to step up the second that we mention that. The donations (are going) straight to San Antonio and Austin to help hurricane victims immediately. They are stepping up to the plate so we just ask that Texoma does the same thing to help everybody out," Danny Gonzalez said.

The Texas Blood Institute is part of the 9th largest non-profit blood centers in the U.S. It relies solely on volunteer blood donors each day to serve all major hospitals in the north Texas and south Oklahoma region.

The Texas Blood Institute donation RV will be at MSU on Wednesday from Noon until 5:00 p.m.

