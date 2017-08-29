Humane Society to provide relief for stranded animals

Many groups are donating whatever they can to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. That includes the Wichita County Humane Society. They are sending a horse trailer full of donated items for stranded pets.

The entire Texoma animal community is rallying behind the efforts in hopes of saving some scared animals.

"It's gut-wrenching to think that any animals are ever in danger of drowning," Executive Director of P.E.T.S., Leslie Harrelson said. "I mean that's a miserable and slow death. And they're so scared. I can't even imagine what the humans must feel like that had to leave, and leave their animals behind."

Director of the Wichita County Humane Society, Cheryl Miller, is asking the community to come together and donate to the animals. The humane society is taking treats, food, water, leashes, collars, cages, litter, and much more.

Miller said the humane society will also send items, and even bring some animals back.

"I have about 30 kennels open and ready to go," she said. "And I have about three or four stalls that we can house livestock. Anywhere from pigs, chickens, horses, cattle. We're here to help."

Harrelson said the entire animal community is rallying together and hopes you will too.

"I always think about being a voice for the animals," Harrelson said. "They need us. Not only do they not have a voice, so they cannot tell you what's wrong or what they're scared of or need, but they have no car. They don't have a drivers license. They can't escape these situations."

"We know how scary it is to lose things," Miller said. "A lot of our staff has been in a disaster. I myself have been in one. It's a scary thing not knowing what's going to happen tomorrow. And the least of your worries need to be your animals."

"Seeing all the pictures on Facebook of all the displaced animals, it's just heartbreaking," Miller said. "And if we can give them a little bit of comfort, safety, a dry place, and a full belly, we'll do it."

Miller said they plan on having the trailer leave on either Thursday or Saturday, and will keep filling it up and taking it down until they are not needed, or stop receiving donations.

This is not the first time they have taken donated items to animals in an area in need. During the panhandle grass fires, they sent donated water, food, and more to help out livestock there.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights reserved