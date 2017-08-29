40-foot storage of hope headed to Houston

Texoma is coming together to help their neighbors and loved ones affected by Hurricane Harvey. Many are donating what they can to relief drop off locations.

One of those donation locations was ER Now on Southwest Parkway in Wichita Falls. The medical facility teamed up with Fowler's Trucking and Diesel Repair and Water AGS to collect donations in a 40-foot shipping container.

Once the container is full, they plan on taking it to a relief center near Katy, Texas. The donators said they hope their relief goods can help those devastated by the disaster.

Tammy Daulton, one of the donators, said she is worried about the safety of her sister and her family who live in Woodlands, north of Houston.

"The water hasn't gotten to the house so that's good but they are homebound for a week," Daulton said.

She said she donated goods including food and clothes to 'do her part' to make someone's life a little better.

"I want to be a help to others and let them know that God is with them and watching over them," Daulton said holding back tears.

The container was nearly filled by the afternoon as many were inspired to give as much as possible.

"We need to show unity and how we are there for each other," said.

Wichita Falls Assistant Fire Chief Donald Hughes said he has seen an amazing show of unity as many people have dropped off supplies at the Wichita Falls Fire Department.

Hughes dropped off the goods he has received at the shipping container in Southwest Parkway.

"I'm just trying to find a way to get it hauled down there because my resources are cut really short right now," Chief Hughes said. "I've deployed a lot of my members down there to work."

WFFD sent 28 firefighters to help. Wesley Fowler, the owner of Fowler's Truck and Diesel Repair, said they are planning on getting a second trailer to help carry the goods. He said people can continue to donate as more help will be needed.

