Group of Wichita Falls churches heading to Houston

Harvey has brought the flooded coastal region to a standstill, leaving the nation's fourth largest city underwater, and it Is not done yet

People from all across the country, including Texoma, have started making their way towards the Gulf Coast to help out families impacted by this devastating storm.

Members of the Baptist Association in Wichita Falls are making their way to Houston and should be in town Tuesday night.

The group is hoping to feed nearly 1,000 people once they get to Houston and do whatever they can to help those who lost everything.

“When our neighbors are hurting it doesn't matter what part of town you come from (or) part of the state you come from,” said Gene Pepiton.

The group is looking to stay in Houston for about two weeks, before sending another group to help with disaster relief.

