HS volleyball scores and highlights: August 29

Non-District Lake Dallas 1 Rider 3 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-18 RID: Alyssa Estrada-Hamby 13 K, 7 blk Wichita Falls 3 Vernon 0 27-25, 25-8, 25-17 Holliday 3 #13 Burkburnett 1 18-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-22 HOL: Brea Box 13 K BURK: Jada Hickman 10 K, 10 D, Mia Cooke 9 K, 16 ast, 15 D #13 Archer City 0 #4 Graham 3 ...
Coming off a one-win season, the Burkburnett Bulldogs bring back a ton of seniors, and also a new coach!
Sporting events affected by severe weather in East Texas and the Gulf Coast region.
Jud Heathcote, who led Michigan State and Magic Johnson to the 1979 NCAA championship, has died at 90.
With 25 returning letter-winners, including 14 starters, the Graham Steers are loaded for a deep run, and it all starts under center...
