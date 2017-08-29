HS volleyball scores and highlights: August 29 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS volleyball scores and highlights: August 29

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
Rider rallied past Lake Dallas Tuesday in their home opener / Source: KAUZ Rider rallied past Lake Dallas Tuesday in their home opener / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Non-District

Lake Dallas  1
Rider            3
20-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-18
RID: Alyssa Estrada-Hamby 13 K, 7 blk

Wichita Falls  3
Vernon           0
27-25, 25-8, 25-17

Holliday               3
#13 Burkburnett  1
18-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-22
HOL: Brea Box 13 K
BURK: Jada Hickman 10 K, 10 D, Mia Cooke 9 K, 16 ast, 15 D

#13 Archer City  0
#4 Graham         3
25-18, 25-20, 25-17
AC: Lauren Castles 9 K
GRA: Jasmine Sims 16 K, 15 ast

Iowa Park  3
City View   0
27-25, 25-16, 25-22

Ponder  3
Bowie    0
25-20, 25-21, 25-23
BOW: Aslyn Davis 6 K, 17 D

Decatur           3
#12 Henrietta  1
25-19, 11-25, 25-21, 25-18

Lindsay  3
Nocona  1
25-15, 29-27, 21-25, 25-20
NOC: Avery Kleinhans 14 K, 4 Aces, Ashley Womack 9 blk

Petrolia         1
Notre Dame  3
27-25, 24-26, 25-17, 25-18
PET: Reagan Macha 17 K

Quanah           0
#20 Benjamin  3
25-18, 25-14, 25-8

Prairie Valley  0
Alvord            3
25-21, 25-14, 25-20

Northside  0
Chico        3
25-17, 25-20, 27-25

Forestburg  0
Bryson        3
25-18, 25-19, 25-18

Gold-Burg     2
Perrin-Whitt  3
25-20, 16-25, 19-25, 25-19, 15-12

#20 Windthorst        3
#1 Christ Academy  2
25-16, 20-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-12
WIN: Brynlee Wolf 23 K, Tatum Veitenheimer 7 K, 21 ast, 26 D
CA: Danielle Okeke 20 K, 6 blk, Kelsey McClellan 13 K, 26 ast, Morgan Brasher 12 K

Weatherford Christian  0
#4 Wichita Christian   3
25-20, 25-13, 25-19
WCS: Maddison Harris 7 K, 11 ast, Emily Baker 5 K, 14 ast

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • SportsMore>>

  • HS volleyball scores and highlights: August 29

    HS volleyball scores and highlights: August 29

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-08-30 03:13:11 GMT
    Rider rallied past Lake Dallas Tuesday in their home opener / Source: KAUZRider rallied past Lake Dallas Tuesday in their home opener / Source: KAUZ

    Non-District Lake Dallas  1 Rider            3 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-18 RID: Alyssa Estrada-Hamby 13 K, 7 blk Wichita Falls  3 Vernon           0 27-25, 25-8, 25-17 Holliday               3 #13 Burkburnett  1 18-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-22 HOL: Brea Box 13 K BURK: Jada Hickman 10 K, 10 D, Mia Cooke 9 K, 16 ast, 15 D #13 Archer City  0 #4 Graham         3 ...

    Non-District Lake Dallas  1 Rider            3 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-18 RID: Alyssa Estrada-Hamby 13 K, 7 blk Wichita Falls  3 Vernon           0 27-25, 25-8, 25-17 Holliday               3 #13 Burkburnett  1 18-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-22 HOL: Brea Box 13 K BURK: Jada Hickman 10 K, 10 D, Mia Cooke 9 K, 16 ast, 15 D #13 Archer City  0 #4 Graham         3 ...

  • Road Trip: Burkburnett Bulldogs

    Road Trip: Burkburnett Bulldogs

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-08-30 03:14:09 GMT
    Jason Meng is the new head coach at Burkburnett HS / Source: KAUZJason Meng is the new head coach at Burkburnett HS / Source: KAUZ

    Coming off a one-win season, the Burkburnett Bulldogs bring back a ton of seniors, and also a new coach!

    Coming off a one-win season, the Burkburnett Bulldogs bring back a ton of seniors, and also a new coach!

  • Harvey scrambles professional, college sports schedules

    Harvey scrambles professional, college sports schedules

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 2:55 PM EDT2017-08-29 18:55:34 GMT
    Tuesday, August 29 2017 5:51 PM EDT2017-08-29 21:51:15 GMT

    Sporting events affected by severe weather in East Texas and the Gulf Coast region.

    Sporting events affected by severe weather in East Texas and the Gulf Coast region.

    •   
Powered by Frankly