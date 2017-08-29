Road Trip: Burkburnett Bulldogs

Our Training Camp Road Trip continues its look at Class 4A Div. I with the Burkburnett Bulldogs. Coming off a one-win season, the Bulldogs bring back a ton of seniors, and also a new coach.

"We're excited that we have a big crew of seniors that's going to lead us," said new coach Jason Meng.

The Bulldogs have 25 seniors on the roster coming into 2017. They also have a brand new coaching staff led by coach Meng, who is not a stranger to the Texoma area.

"This area is like a second home to me," Meng said. "You know, I went to college at Midwestern and spent a long time coaching up here at Rider and Petrolia. So with the opportunity to come back with the friends and the family and all the relationships that we have built over time was a no-brainer. Plus, the community is a great community, a hard-working community. Good kids, athletic, you know, everything you want."

"It's a lot different," said senior quarterback Westin Priddy. "We have a different tempo, different coaches. You know, they all have their different way of coaching than the ones before. And you know they are great, and we have big expectations and we plan to execute them."

"I think it's awesome to have a new coach," said senior offensive lineman Eli Carter. "To have other coaches behind him, and have a different start than last season."

With the new coaching staff comes a whole new scheme for the Bulldogs. On offense, the coaches are working on picking a quarterback to run the show.

"Right now we have shaved it down to two: Westin Priddy and Marcus Jackson," coach Meng said. "They are going to battle it out. It's a deal where you can't pull the trigger and have a knee-jerk reaction. We want to make sure we get as much film and study and opportunities for both boys to have an opportunity to take over."

"You know, both of us have our different ideas," Priddy said. "I think I am the better passer; you know he is really good though. Don't get me wrong, he's really good running the ball. You know, he runs the offense just as well and either one of us will get it done."

Last season Burkburnett was mostly a spread team on offense, but with the new coaching staff they want to mix it up and be more 'multiple'.

"We kind of run the gamut," coach Meng said. "We do a little bit of everything. We've got tight ends, we've got two back formations, trips. We've got empty, all kinds of stuff. So you know, we try and adapt to our opponent and to the skill set of kids that we have. So it gives us the ability to change and to adapt to any situation or scenario."

On defense, the Bulldogs expect to play much better and have more energy with the new scheme.

"They are crazy," Priddy said of the defense. "They are wild. They are dogs, you know, and they are going to get after it. They got a lot of hype, and they love doing what they do, and I'm ready to watch them."

"They are full of energy," Carter said. "They know when to fight. They are tough. They go after you 100 percent, 100 mile per hour every play."

The Bulldogs only won one game last season, so this year the goals are simple: they just want to win games.

"Everybody has got expectations to win, and that's our expectations." coach Meng said. "I didn't come here to not win. No one does that, and these kids didn't come out here to not win. Our expectations are to come out and every week be 1-0, then the next week we start over."

"Like coach said, just go 1-0 each week and play our hardest," Carter said of the team's goals. "And keep playing as a unit and play as brothers and play for each other, and just keep going after every team we face."

The Bulldogs will open their season with a big rivalry game Friday night, hosting Iowa Park at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday night, we'll continue in Class 4A Div. I, and begin our look at the Wichita Falls ISD, with the Hirschi Huskies.

Burkburnett Bulldogs 2017 Schedule

Sept. 1 vs Iowa Park, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Graham, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs Mineral Wells, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 BYE

Oct. 13 at Gainesville, 7 p.m.*

Oct. 20 vs Sanger, 7 p.m.*

Oct. 27 at Hirschi, 7 p.m.*

Nov. 3 at Decatur, 7 p.m.*

Nov. 10 vs Argyle, 7 p.m.*

