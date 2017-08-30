City View ISD Superintendent resigns - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

City View ISD Superintendent resigns

By Alex Achten, Reporter
CITY VIEW, TX (KAUZ) -

Newschannel 6 has learned the City View ISD Superintendent, Steve Harris, resigned on Tuesday.

Brad Lewis has been named the Interim Superintendent. Lewis was the Assistant Superintendent for two and a half years.

According to Lewis, the decision for Harris to resign was mutual among all parties. 

Lewis said the board has not decided what direction they will go moving forward, but there will be a job search at some point.

