Castaway Cove to celebrate Lauren Landavazo this weekend

City View ISD Superintendent, Steve Harris, resigned on Tuesday.
To celebrate her life, admission into the park will be $10.99 plus tax on Saturday. Guest donations will go to the P.E.T.S Clinic in Wichita Falls.
A Texoma woman is heading to Washington D.C. to advocate for more cancer research, legislation and funding.
After Kevin Hart issued a challenge on social media, many celebrities have donated money to help the victims of Harvey.
