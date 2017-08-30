Fundraiser for Backdoor Theatre involves naming tunes - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Fundraiser for Backdoor Theatre involves naming tunes

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The Backdoor Theatre wants to challenge you to name that tune to help raise money.

The event is Friday, September 7 and starts at 6:30 p.m. at Southern Jeweled, 615 Ohio St. in downtown Wichita Falls.

Teams of three will study the songs and compete, once they are eliminated from the competition, they can be brought back with a $100 donation so be sure to bring your cheering section.

For a complete list of the rules, just head to backdoortheatre.org.

