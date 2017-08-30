PWHF taking part in Texoma Gives

The Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame is a big part of the development of downtown Wichita Falls.

They will be taking part in Texoma Gives as they are a non-profit organization. This single day event on September 7th will raise money for over 100 non-profits right here in Texoma.

They will also be taking part in the Stoll and Roll on September 9th. This event lets you see all the great museums in downtown.

Wrestling also has a special place in Hispanic Heritage, and they will be honoring the culture at the Hall of Fame.

