PWHF taking part in Texoma Gives - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

PWHF taking part in Texoma Gives

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
PWHF taking part in Texoma Gives PWHF taking part in Texoma Gives
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame is a big part of the development of downtown Wichita Falls.

They will be taking part in Texoma Gives as they are a non-profit organization. This single day event on September 7th will raise money for over 100 non-profits right here in Texoma.

They will also be taking part in the Stoll and Roll on September 9th. This event lets you see all the great museums in downtown.

Wrestling also has a special place in Hispanic Heritage, and they will be honoring the culture at the Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Trailer of relief goods leaves to help

    Trailer of relief goods leaves to help

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 3:04 PM EDT2017-08-30 19:04:37 GMT

    A Texoma storage container full of hope is on its way to a Hurricane Harvey relief center in Katy, Texas, north Houston, after leaving on Wednesday.  

    A Texoma storage container full of hope is on its way to a Hurricane Harvey relief center in Katy, Texas, north Houston, after leaving on Wednesday.  

  • HOW TO DONATE

    Harvey Relief Information

    Harvey Relief Information

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-08-30 18:11:38 GMT
    Hurricane HarveyHurricane Harvey

    As relief efforts continue across the state of Texas following devastating wind and rain in the south several local and regional organizations and businesses have begun collecting donations. 

    As relief efforts continue across the state of Texas following devastating wind and rain in the south several local and regional organizations and businesses have begun collecting donations. 

  • Help raise money for Texoma Gives

    Help raise money for Texoma Gives

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 2:03 PM EDT2017-08-30 18:03:11 GMT
    Help raise money for Texoma GivesHelp raise money for Texoma Gives

    Texoma Gives is a day giving for local non-profits. 

    Texoma Gives is a day giving for local non-profits. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly