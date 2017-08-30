Trailer of relief goods leaves to help - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Trailer of relief goods leaves to help

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

A Texoma storage container full of hope is on its way to a Hurricane Harvey relief center in Katy, Texas, north Houston, after leaving on Wednesday. 

ER Now, Waters AG and Fowler Trucking and Diesel Repair teamed up to collect relief goods for victims of the disaster.

They started collecting the goods on Tuesday morning at ER Now on Southwest Parkway where donations filled a 40-foot storage container. Volunteers expected it to be filled by the weekend but it only took one day to reach their goal.

The volunteers already started collecting goods in a second trailer which is larger than the original. They said they hope to fill the 48-foot container by Friday. 

"It's just amazing that we can get this much stuff and send them to help the people out who are really in need of it," Wesley Fowler owner of Fowler Trucking and Diesel Repair said.

Fowler said more blankets, canned goods and water is needed. He also said the volunteers will continue to collect goods as long as Texomans continue to give.

