Rain Chances Aren't Zero This Weekend

Nice weather continues. Both yesterday's high and low temperatures were about 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year. Today will be sunny and just a few degrees warmer than Wednesday. Aside from a stray shower, the Labor Day Weekend forecast looks good with light winds and highs near 90.
As for rain, we could see isolated showers early Saturday morning and early Sunday morning. A cold front is expected to sweep through late Tuesday. it could bring a slight chances of rain and a mid week cool down.
John Cameron, First Alert 6 Meteorologist
3601 Seymour Highway
Wichita Falls, TX 76309
(940) 322.6957
rhaddox@kauz.com
(940) 322-6957EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.