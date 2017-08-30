Warm and Dry

The terrific late August weather will last into early September! Skies will be clear again tonight with lows near 60 by Thursday morning. Thursday and Friday both look like nice days with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 with low humidity and a bit of a breeze out of the north.

We do warm back up some over the weekend with highs in the lower 90s, but humidity should remain low.

A surge of FALL LIKE AIR could head our way around the middle of next week!

Ken Johnson, First Alert 6 Chief Meteorologist