Local TxDOT crew deployed to Sugarland, TX

When water from Harvey began filling Karen and JC Spencer’s Houston-area home, they called the local Chick-fil-a for two grilled chicken burritos with extra egg and a side order of a boat.
City View ISD Superintendent, Steve Harris, resigned on Tuesday.
Driving south on I-44, the falls can be seen without water once again. Davis Powell with the Public Works Engineering Division said there is still clean up work to be done around the falls.
A TxDOT Wichita Falls crew headed to Sugarland Wednesday afternoon to help fix severe road damages that Harvey left behind.
