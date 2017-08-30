Local TxDOT crew deployed to Sugarland, TX

TxDOT Group is on its way to Sugarland, TX to help with recovery efforts (Source: KAUZ)

A TxDOT Wichita Falls crew headed to Sugarland Wednesday afternoon to help fix severe road damages that Harvey left behind. The crew left around 1:00 p.m. and is expected to stay there for a week to ten days.

After that time they will come back and be replaced with another crew.

A safety officer from the Wichita Falls office is already in the hurricane zone, a supervisor is on its way, and nine heavy equipment operators left Wednesday afternoon to help get roads back open.

Adele Lewis, TxDOT PIO, said their primary responsibility is getting roadways open.

"The guys that are going down there today are all heavy equipment operators and maintenance and what they will be doing is clearing all the debris, roads that are blocked and getting them opened up. They will also be making repairs. There's a lot of sinkholes and potholes and these are the men that are going to need to fix those roads so that we can open up the traffic again", Lewis said.

A fresh Wichita Falls crew will head down Friday to put stop signs back up and fix lights at intersections. They expect both crews to be rotated for the next three weeks to a month.

This will be ongoing until the hurricane zone is in good shape and all roads are open.

