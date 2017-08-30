Archer Co. volunteer firefighters help flood victims - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Archer Co. volunteer firefighters help flood victims

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Several Archer County volunteer firefighters went to Houston to help victims affected by Hurricane Harvey on Wednesday.

The seven volunteer firefighters are from Bowman, Lake Kickapoo, Arrowhead Ranch Estates and Jacksboro Departments. 

They took jet skis and boats with them to meet up with the Texas and Cajun Navy to perform water rescues.

"The need for boats has increased for the Cajun Navy as they had to split off and head to Louisiana," Bowman VFD Chief John Strenski said.

"They need help," Richard Farmer, a Bowman volunteer firefighter, said. "I don't want to think about the bad stuff they're going through. I want to think about what I can do to help them out and bring just a little bit of relief to them."

Farmer said boats were donated by a man with ties to Lake Kickapoo. 

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Kremlin confirms Trump's lawyer reached out about deal

    Kremlin confirms Trump's lawyer reached out about deal

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 8:30 AM EDT2017-08-30 12:30:39 GMT
    Wednesday, August 30 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-08-31 00:54:26 GMT
    The Kremlin has confirmed that President Donald Trump's personal lawyer has reached out to them during the 2016 presidential campaign, seeking help for a business project in Russia.
    The Kremlin has confirmed that President Donald Trump's personal lawyer has reached out to them during the 2016 presidential campaign, seeking help for a business project in Russia.

  • Heroes of Texoma: Pedro Marrufo

    Heroes of Texoma: Pedro Marrufo

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 8:23 PM EDT2017-08-31 00:23:13 GMT

    This week's Hero of Texoma is Pedro Marrufo, a Graham police officer that served 14 years in the Marine Corps. 

    This week's Hero of Texoma is Pedro Marrufo, a Graham police officer that served 14 years in the Marine Corps. 

  • Archer Co. volunteer firefighters help flood victims

    Archer Co. volunteer firefighters help flood victims

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 8:04 PM EDT2017-08-31 00:04:52 GMT

    Several Archer County volunteer firefighters went to Houston to help victims affected by Hurricane Harvey on Wednesday.

    Several Archer County volunteer firefighters went to Houston to help victims affected by Hurricane Harvey on Wednesday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly