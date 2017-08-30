Archer Co. volunteer firefighters help flood victims

This week's Hero of Texoma is Pedro Marrufo, a Graham police officer that served 14 years in the Marine Corps.
This week's Hero of Texoma is Pedro Marrufo, a Graham police officer that served 14 years in the Marine Corps.
Several Archer County volunteer firefighters went to Houston to help victims affected by Hurricane Harvey on Wednesday.
As relief efforts continue across the state of Texas following devastating wind and rain in the south several local and regional organizations and businesses have begun collecting donations.
When water from Harvey began filling Karen and JC Spencer’s Houston-area home, they called the local Chick-fil-a for two grilled chicken burritos with extra egg and a side order of a boat.
