Archer Co. volunteer firefighters help flood victims

Several Archer County volunteer firefighters went to Houston to help victims affected by Hurricane Harvey on Wednesday.

The seven volunteer firefighters are from Bowman, Lake Kickapoo, Arrowhead Ranch Estates and Jacksboro Departments.

They took jet skis and boats with them to meet up with the Texas and Cajun Navy to perform water rescues.

"The need for boats has increased for the Cajun Navy as they had to split off and head to Louisiana," Bowman VFD Chief John Strenski said.

"They need help," Richard Farmer, a Bowman volunteer firefighter, said. "I don't want to think about the bad stuff they're going through. I want to think about what I can do to help them out and bring just a little bit of relief to them."

Farmer said boats were donated by a man with ties to Lake Kickapoo.

