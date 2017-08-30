Texoma woman praying for family in Houston

The devastation of Hurricane Harvey has impacted thousands of people in Houston and along the Gulf Coast.

One Olney nurse, who moved from Houston just one year ago, is praying for the safety of friends, family and a city that holds a special place in heart.

Like many, Sheena Hogans watched and prayed as Hurricane Harvey destroyed her family’s hometown of Houston.

Hogans' uncle and Godmother both still remain in Houston and were unable to get out before devastation hit home.

“It's very big feeling of helplessness,” said Hogans.

As outreach and support come in from all across the country, Hogans' heart goes out to all who were impacted by the storm and is glad to see such love for a city so close to her heart.

“I'm hoping everyone does it the way they are supposed to because these people really need help,” said Hogans.

She has been able to contact her family members and friends in the Houston area and does plan to make her way down to the Gulf Coast in the coming weeks.

