Texoma woman praying for family in Houston

A new state law took affect on Friday regulating the placement of wireless signal boosters.
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.
United Regional Health Care System announced Friday afternoon it signed a contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas.
While some Hurricane Harvey evacuees returned home on Friday, others continue to wait.
