WF councilors to vote on DoubleTree hotel and conference center

Wichita Falls City Council members will be considering a number of agenda items at the September 5 meeting.

- City council will consider a resolution to approve all the funds for a $30 million DoubleTree hotel and $7.6 million conference center next to the MPEC. It is the final step before planning and construction can begin.

- Council members will consider passing an ordinance amending a city code of ordinance for construction of wireless infrastructure in the city right-of-way.

- Councilors will consider approving a resolution to spend $168,750 for Chantex Manufacturing to purchase equipment needed to expand their operations. The expansion will include the construction of a new building.

Follow Alex Achten on Twitter @Alex_KAUZ for up-to-the-minute details from the meeting.