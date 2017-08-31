New banners, new brand for MSU Texas

New maroon banners are on display in downtown Wichita Falls showing the city's pride for its college and its new brand, Midwestern State University Texas.

The first few banners were put up Thursday morning on the corners of Scott and 8th street. MSU President Dr. Suzanne Shipley, Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana and CEO of Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce Henry Florsheim spoke at the unveiling in Downtown.

Dr. Shipley said the new branding was discussed six months ago to let people know the college is from "the Great State of Texas."

"We are hoping the banners are a magnet for folks to come downtown, particularly our students," Dr. Shipley said. "We'd love to see our students infuse downtown with new excitement and enthusiasm."

Mayor Santellana said he wants the city to become recognized as a college town not only a military town.

"It makes people want to stay here and want to be prideful in their community," he said. "It's a huge effort to try to integrate MSU Pride into Wichita Falls Pride. Once you merge those two things together, you find students that want to stay here and maybe try to raise families here."

Mayor Santellana said he wants the weekends in downtown to be covered in maroon.

