WFPD: Do you recognize this person?

The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a person they believe has information about a case.

On Thursday, WFPD released a photo of this man on their Facebook page.

They are asking if anyone recognizes or knows him to contact Detective Hardi at (940) 761-7762.

Officials said it is possible that this man has some information about a case Detective Hardi is working on.

