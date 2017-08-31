WFPD: Do you recognize this person? - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD: Do you recognize this person?

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
(Source: WFPD Facebook Page) (Source: WFPD Facebook Page)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a person they believe has information about a case.

On Thursday, WFPD released a photo of this man on their Facebook page.

They are asking if anyone recognizes or knows him to contact Detective Hardi at (940) 761-7762.

Officials said it is possible that this man has some information about a case Detective Hardi is working on. 

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved
 

Powered by Frankly