Ken's Pizza makes donation to Red Cross

Many in south Texas need all the help they can get, and Ken's Pizza in Iowa Park is doing what they can. On Thursday, restaurant owners presented a check to the American Red Cross for $7,100.

Ken's Pizza has been collecting donations since Hurricane Harvey hit. They also have a bin of toy soldiers so people can take one to remind them to keep those men and women in their thoughts and prayers.

Executive Director of the American Red Cross, Katrina Farmer, said they are thankful for everyone in Iowa Park coming together to help those in need.

"It's great that a little town like Iowa Park has come through so well and Ken's Pizza really supported the victims of this disaster," Farmer said. "So we really appreciate them."

Farmer said the Red Cross has never seen a disaster like this, and the financial obligation will be huge to take care of everyone.

But she said she is not surprised how generous communities across Texoma have been because they know what it's like to encounter a disaster and be on the other end.

