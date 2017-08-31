Hospice of Wichita Falls in need of volunteers

Hospice of Wichita Falls helps people in the final days of their lives, but they need volunteers to keep it running.

They are looking for volunteers for the fall. There are many opportunities to help in many different areas.

There is training involved to make sure you are ready to assist in any way that you can.

To learn more about volunteering, you can call 940-691-0982.

