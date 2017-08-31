Harvey causes gas concerns, officials say "there's plenty"

Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.
The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.
Many in south Texas need all the help they can get, and Ken's Pizza in Iowa Park is doing what they can.
A number of gas stations in Wichita Falls said they do not expect to run out of gas or experience a shortage.
There are many opportunities to help in many different areas.
