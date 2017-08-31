Today will likely be our final day with highs in the 80s as we're back to the 90s for the weekend. All-in-all it looks like cooperative weather for the holiday weekend. While we can't rule out stray showers Saturday morning, rain chances are slim to none this weekend. Winds will be fairly light and highs will be in the low 90s. After the holiday weekend the weather headline becomes a cold front which will sweep through Tuesday evening. The front will bring a chance of rain and pleasant temperatures through mid week when highs will be in the mid 80s.

John Cameron, First Alert 6 Meteorologist