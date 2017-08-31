Warming Up - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Warming Up

By Ken Johnson, Chief Broadcast Meteorologist
The nice weather will last into early September with temperatures rising back up closer to 90 this weekend, but humidity stays low, so 90s won't feel all that bad. Our next weather maker arrives around Tuesday or Wednesday next week with what looks like a true taste of Fall-Like air. Any rain chances remain very low in the foreseeable future.

Ken Johnson, First Alert 6 Chief Meteorologist

