Road Trip: MSU Mustangs

Running back Vincent Johnson will be a major key for the Mustangs offense in 2017 / Source: KAUZ

Our Training Camp Road Trip makes its lone stop in the college ranks with the Midwestern State Mustangs!

They kick it off tonight (Thursday) at 7 p.m. against Quincy University, from Illinois.

The Mustangs are still looking to name a starting quarterback for the season. This week at practice, both offensive coordinator Adam Austin and head coach Bill Maskill told Newschannel 6 to expect both Javin Kilgo and Layton Rabb to play tonight.

"I think maybe Kilgo might have a little quicker release," coach Maskill said. "Rabb tries to maybe just analyze longer than what he should sometimes. They both have got good arms, and we've tried to tell them to take what the defense gives you, but you've got to do it."

"It's kinda hard, these two are very close in competition," said junior running back Adrian Seales. "We don't even have a set starter right now, I don't think. So you know it's very close in competition. And it's just whoever can grasp the offense and put us in good situations."

Whoever starts will have a good receiving corps, led by senior Deandre Black.

"We've got five guys that have played enough that that's a good group, as well," Maskill said.

The big weapons on offense will be in the backfield. Last year's two leading rushers, Seales and fellow junior Vincent Johnson, both return this year.

"We help each other along the way," Seales said. "It's still a competition no matter what, but at the end of the day we're still friends, you know. Help each other out if we need it."

"We compete every day," Johnson said. "It's like, back-and-forth all the time. We know we've got to get the job done, so we're going to do all we can."

Hopefully a strong run game can help take pressure off the quarterback, whomever is chosen.

"Both those guys will make big-time play action," coach Maskill said.

"If we can run the ball, we darn sure can pass the ball," Johnson agreed. "It can go back and forth, so yeah."

On defense, the Mustangs lot a lot up front, but they return their leading tackler, junior safety Sir'vell Ford.

"With Sir'vell Ford leading the way, and DeMarcus Wilson I think is going to have a great year, they'll be very strong on the back end," Seales said.

"They run to the ball, make big plays," Johnson added. "They're like, athletic, so yeah."

"Well, I'd say our linebackers and secondary," coach Maskill said when asked the strength of the defense. "Our D-line is young and not a lot of depth."

"If you can't pass the ball, you know, you're only one-dimensional," Seales said. "With [the secondary] taking away that, it gives our linebackers a chance, and our D-line a chance to make a play."

The Mustangs have a lot of question marks entering the season, but also a lot of potential.

"We'll just have to see," coach Maskill said. "I mean, I'm anxious to see the game, just to see where we are at."

Next week the Mustangs travel to Pensacola, Florida to face West Florida.

MSU Mustangs 2017 Schedule

Aug. 31 vs Quincy (Ill.), 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 at West Florida, 5 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs Texas A&M-Kingsville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 BYE

Sept. 30 vs Western New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs Texas A&M-Commerce, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Angelo State, 6 p.m.

Oct. 21 vs West Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

Oct. 28 at UT-Permian Basin, 6 p.m.

Nov. 4 vs Tarleton State, 2 p.m.

Nov. 11 at Eastern New Mexico, 8 p.m.

