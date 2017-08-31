TxDOT uses dodgeball to prevent drunk driving - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

TxDOT uses dodgeball to prevent drunk driving

By Alex Achten, Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Labor day weekend is days away and TxDOT officials are trying to reduce the number of drunk drivers on the road. On Thursday, they were at Midwestern State University with an interactive drunk dodgeball experience.

"It was fun at first, at normal reaction speed," Student, Sedana Swanner said. "But as it started getting harder it was really challenging to move around and not get hit."

Students gathered to take part in the game put on by TxDOT.

"At least 30 percent of the wrecks in Texas are caused by drunk or drug driving," TxDOT Public Information Officer, Adele Lewis said. "So we know that it's a major cause of accidents."

Lewis said college kids are the ones they want to educate the most. 

"As they become of age and are able to drink, they're out with friends partying and they're away from home," she said. "We want them to plan while they can, whether it's Labor day weekend or just a regular Friday night."

TxDOT used the interactive game in hopes to connect with college students that are wired for technology. Swanner said the game showed her just how impaired you are when drunk behind the wheel.

"You don't really think about it until it actually demonstrates how much your reaction speed slows down," Swanner said. "It gives you a good visual of how much it slows you down."

"You never want to get drunk behind the wheel," Swanner added. "Always get a ride or call a friend. Do something. There's always a better option."

During the 2016 Labor day holiday, there were 344 crashes in Texas involving drunk drivers. Those crashes led to 12 deaths and 39 serious injuries.

