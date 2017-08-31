TxDOT uses dodgeball to prevent drunk driving

The Professional Bull Riders are known to compete in the most exciting eight seconds in sports.
The Kitchen in Wichita Falls has been feeding those in need for 50 years and Thursday they were joined by a special guest volunteer.
More than 300 baby squirrels were brought to the Austin Wildlife Rescue after Harvey caused mass flooding across Southeast Texas. Kemp Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release Inc. in Wichita Falls decided to help out.
Texas state parks are housing around 5,600 Hurricane Harvey evacuees from Texas and Louisiana, and Lake Arrowhead is housing several of them.
