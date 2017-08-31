Lake Arrowhead housing Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Texas state parks are housing around 5,600 Hurricane Harvey evacuees from Texas and Louisiana, and Lake Arrowhead is housing several of them.

"They're glad to be out of the water and be on land," Park Ranger Keith Guthrie said. "They're glad to have a place to stay and night."

Evacuees started arriving at Lake Arrowhead last week with the little stuff they had. Ranger Guthrie said the evacuees do not know what will remain of their home when they return.

"When [Hurricane Harvey] first came out, Parks and Wildlife just decided we need to do right by our fellow Texans and we'll do anything we can to bring these folks in," Ranger Guthrie.

He also said he wants to make the evacuees feel as comfortable as possible.

"We want to offer them a place to rest their mind so they can stay stress-free and get their minds off back home," Ranger Guthrie said. "They've got bigger issues once they get home."

Several Texas State Parks are canceling reservations to house evacuees. Texomans looking to help can donate relief goods at Wichita Falls Conventions and Visitors Bureau.

