Thornberry delivers Meals on Wheels - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Thornberry delivers Meals on Wheels

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
Thornberry shows support by delivering for Meals on Wheels program Thornberry shows support by delivering for Meals on Wheels program
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The Kitchen in Wichita Falls has been feeding those in need for 50 years and Thursday they were joined by a special guest volunteer.

Congressman Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon) helped served meals to people in the Wichita Falls community.

One of President Donald Trump's first budget proposals to Congress included possible cuts to funding for programs like Meals on Wheels something very close to the Congressman's heart.

“Number one, I think it was based out of ignorance because they don’t know what the program does and how many people volunteer their time and their effort their gasoline to deliver these meals,” Thornberry said.

Thornberry's mother has been delivering for Meals on Wheel for years in Clarendon and his office delivers meals every week in Wichita Falls. 

If you’re interested in getting involved with Wichita Falls Meals on Wheels program click here.
 
Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved 
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Mattis begins sending additional troops to Afghanistan

    Mattis begins sending additional troops to Afghanistan

    Thursday, August 31 2017 1:34 PM EDT2017-08-31 17:34:23 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 9:42 PM EDT2017-09-01 01:42:52 GMT
    Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says he has signed orders to begin deploying additional troops to Afghanistan to carry out President Donald Trump's new war strategy.
    Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says he has signed orders to begin deploying additional troops to Afghanistan to carry out President Donald Trump's new war strategy.

  • Professional Bull Riders take center stage this Saturday

    Professional Bull Riders take center stage this Saturday

    Thursday, August 31 2017 8:26 PM EDT2017-09-01 00:26:10 GMT
    Professional Bull Riders take center stage this SaturdayProfessional Bull Riders take center stage this Saturday

    The Professional Bull Riders are known to compete in the most exciting eight seconds in sports. 

    The Professional Bull Riders are known to compete in the most exciting eight seconds in sports. 

  • Thornberry delivers Meals on Wheels

    Thornberry delivers Meals on Wheels

    Thursday, August 31 2017 8:15 PM EDT2017-09-01 00:15:40 GMT
    Thornberry shows support by delivering for Meals on Wheels programThornberry shows support by delivering for Meals on Wheels program

    The Kitchen in Wichita Falls has been feeding those in need for 50 years and Thursday they were joined by a special guest volunteer. 

    The Kitchen in Wichita Falls has been feeding those in need for 50 years and Thursday they were joined by a special guest volunteer. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly