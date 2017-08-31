Thornberry delivers Meals on Wheels

The Kitchen in Wichita Falls has been feeding those in need for 50 years and Thursday they were joined by a special guest volunteer.

Congressman Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon) helped served meals to people in the Wichita Falls community.

One of President Donald Trump's first budget proposals to Congress included possible cuts to funding for programs like Meals on Wheels something very close to the Congressman's heart.

“Number one, I think it was based out of ignorance because they don’t know what the program does and how many people volunteer their time and their effort their gasoline to deliver these meals,” Thornberry said.

Thornberry's mother has been delivering for Meals on Wheel for years in Clarendon and his office delivers meals every week in Wichita Falls.

If you’re interested in getting involved with Wichita Falls Meals on Wheels program click here.



