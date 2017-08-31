Professional Bull Riders take center stage this Saturday - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Professional Bull Riders take center stage this Saturday

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
Professional Bull Riders take center stage this Saturday Professional Bull Riders take center stage this Saturday
THACKERVILLE, OK (KAUZ) -

The Professional Bull Riders are known to compete in the most exciting eight seconds in sports.

The big show takes place at the Winstar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma right off I-35.

The fun kicks off on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. and Sunday at 4:45 p.m.

Come watch the 35 best bull riders in the business take on the meanest bulls around. Tickets range from $45 to $65.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Mattis begins sending additional troops to Afghanistan

    Mattis begins sending additional troops to Afghanistan

    Thursday, August 31 2017 1:34 PM EDT2017-08-31 17:34:23 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 9:42 PM EDT2017-09-01 01:42:52 GMT
    Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says he has signed orders to begin deploying additional troops to Afghanistan to carry out President Donald Trump's new war strategy.
    Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says he has signed orders to begin deploying additional troops to Afghanistan to carry out President Donald Trump's new war strategy.

  • Professional Bull Riders take center stage this Saturday

    Professional Bull Riders take center stage this Saturday

    Thursday, August 31 2017 8:26 PM EDT2017-09-01 00:26:10 GMT
    Professional Bull Riders take center stage this SaturdayProfessional Bull Riders take center stage this Saturday

    The Professional Bull Riders are known to compete in the most exciting eight seconds in sports. 

    The Professional Bull Riders are known to compete in the most exciting eight seconds in sports. 

  • Thornberry delivers Meals on Wheels

    Thornberry delivers Meals on Wheels

    Thursday, August 31 2017 8:15 PM EDT2017-09-01 00:15:40 GMT
    Thornberry shows support by delivering for Meals on Wheels programThornberry shows support by delivering for Meals on Wheels program

    The Kitchen in Wichita Falls has been feeding those in need for 50 years and Thursday they were joined by a special guest volunteer. 

    The Kitchen in Wichita Falls has been feeding those in need for 50 years and Thursday they were joined by a special guest volunteer. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly