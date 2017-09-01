Seales, #24 Mustangs race past Quincy in opener

Adrian Seales didn't have any trouble coming up with yards in the Midwestern State Mustangs' season opener Thursday night, rushing for 243 yards on just 17 carries.



Getting into the end zone was another story for the junior from Port Arthur Stafford, however, as a penalty wiped out what would have been a record-tying run and he was ruled down at the 1 on another attempt.



The No. 24 Mustangs rushed for 468 yards and six touchdowns as they ran over the Quincy Hawks 53-6 in front of 7,077 fans at Memorial Stadium.



Seales had a 50-yard run in the Mustangs' second possession, but teammate Vincent Johnson completed the drive with a 17-yard score.



A 61-yard run by Johnson early in the second period accounted for MSU's second score.



Seales finally found the end zone late in the second quarter, finishing up a 95-yard drive on a 17-yard run.



He was actually in the end zone several plays earlier as he went 95 yards for a touchdown, only to have the play called back because of a block in the back. He ended up getting credit for a 78-yard run and his 243 yards was the fourth best single game mark in school history.



Had the run stood up it would have matched the MSU school record for the longest run set by quarterback Phillip Boggs against Southwestern Oklahoma State in September of 2003.



A sack by Alec DiValerio and a fumble recovery by Deandra Stevenson gave the Mustangs the ball back one more time in the half and quarterback Layton Rabb finished that drive with a 1-yard run to put MSU up 28-0 at the half.



The only scoring in the third period was a 30-yard field goal by MSU's Jaron Imbriani to make it 31-0, but there was plenty of excitement left to come in the final period.



Johnson notched his third touchdown of the night on a 43-yard run as he finished with 136 yards on seven carries. The junior from Lubbock Monterey scored 19 touchdowns last season and had three 3-TD games.



The Hawks kept the excitement going when Jordan Smith returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown.



But Paul Manus blocked the PAT attempt and DaMarcus Wilson returned it 85 yards for two points.



The Mustang defense got into the scoring act with Marcus Wilkerson intercepting a Trey Mosley pass and returning it 49 yards to put MSU up 47-6.



Nicholas Gabriel closed out the scoring for the Mustangs late in the final period with a 17-yard rushing touchdown.

MSU finished with 468 yards on the ground, the fourth-best day in team history. The Mustangs 605 yards of total offense was the 15th-best in school history.



The Mustangs didn't do much passing on the night as Rabb was 7 of 13 for 87 yards and Javin Kilgo was 3 of 6 for 50 yards. Johnson had two catches for 41 yards and Branson Sampson had two for 26.



Josh Wydermyer and DiValerio led the Mustangs with eight tackles each, while former Vernon Lion Zach McMahen had seven and Jaydon Cunigan and former Rider standout Tristan Shearman both had five.



The Mustangs return to action on Sept. 9 with a 5 p.m. game at West Florida.

