Throckmorton vs Ropes, Thursday night

While the Rider Raiders did reach the playoffs last year, for the seventh-straight season, they only won four games and they're looking to be better in 2017...
While the Rider Raiders did reach the playoffs last year, for the seventh-straight season, they only won four games and they're looking to be better in 2017...
Adrian Seales didn't have any trouble coming up with yards in the Midwestern State Mustangs' season opener Thursday night, rushing for 243 yards on just 17 carries
Adrian Seales didn't have any trouble coming up with yards in the Midwestern State Mustangs' season opener Thursday night, rushing for 243 yards on just 17 carries
Scores and highlights from Thursday pool play action at the Buckle Up for Lane's Sake tournament in Nocona
Scores and highlights from Thursday pool play action at the Buckle Up for Lane's Sake tournament in Nocona
Throckmorton fell to Ropes in the opening game of the 2017 Texas HS football season
Throckmorton fell to Ropes in the opening game of the 2017 Texas HS football season