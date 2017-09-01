Throckmorton vs Ropes, Thursday night - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Throckmorton vs Ropes, Thursday night

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Aaron Hernandez rolls out for Throckmorton in their season opener vs Ropes at the Jayton Gridiron Classic / Source: KCBD Aaron Hernandez rolls out for Throckmorton in their season opener vs Ropes at the Jayton Gridiron Classic / Source: KCBD
JAYTON, TX (KAUZ) -

Jayton Gridiron Classic

Throckmorton  35
Ropes              71

