Hot on Labor Day, but not for long

The forecast for today looks warmer and drier. We will see high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny with a calm wind about 5-10 mph mostly from the south. Heading into Labor Day it will be a great day to head outdoor, but it will be rather hot! Highs will be in the upper 90s with southwest winds 5-15 mph. Summer like temperatures won't stick around for too long. A strong cold front will move through bringing the cooler Canadian air behind it. Depending on the exact timing of the front highs may only be in the 80s on Tuesday. Regardless it will feel much cooler after the front moves through. Winds will be gusty shifting to blow from the north 15-25 mph wind gusts even stronger. We will likely stay dry as the front moves through but areas closer to I-20 could see some storms. Temperatures throughout the week will be great staying in the 80s. For more details be sure to follow my Facebook page Carly Smith WX Newschannel6.

Have a great Labor Day,

Carly Smith, First Alert 6 Meteorologist