Hotter and More Humid

The first weekend in September will be a bit hotter and definitely more humid. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be 90 or higher. A weak front in the area could give us a slight chance for storms on Saturday. Wide spread rain isn't likely at this point. We're still keeping an eye on a blast of fall like air for the middle of next week. I think you'll love the 7 day forecast!!!

Ken Johnson, First Alert 6 Chief Meteorologist