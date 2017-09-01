Hotter and More Humid

The first weekend in September will be a bit hotter and definitely more humid. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be 90 or higher. A weak front in the area could give us a slight chance for storms on Saturday. Wide spread rain isn't likely at this point. We're still keeping an eye on a blast of fall like air for the middle of next week. I think you'll love the 7 day forecast!!!
Ken Johnson, First Alert 6 Chief Meteorologist
3601 Seymour Highway
Wichita Falls, TX 76309
(940) 322.6957
rhaddox@kauz.com
(940) 322-6957EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.