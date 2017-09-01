Morning Rain Chances

Waking up this morning you may have noticed a few light rain showers across the region. Most of us will stay dry, but we will see cloud coverage for much of the morning. Around the lunch hour there will be more sun. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s for highs. Late this afternoon and into the evening there is a chance for a thunderstorm especially for southern Texoma from Throckmorton to Bowie.

Throughout your Labor Day weekend we will see a warming trend. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s. Tuesday morning a cold front will move across Oklahoma and into North Texas knocking our temperatures down into the lower 80s. some of us may stay in the 70s with this front.

Carly Smith, First Alert 6 Meteorologist