Pleasant forecast ahead

A few thunderstorms have developed this afternoon but things will remain relatively quiet across the area this evening. All storms should be gone by midnight. Tonight, temperatures drop down to around 70°F by sunrise. Sunday looking similar to today with less rain. High of 94°F with mostly sunny skies. Winds stay light out of the southeast. Slightly hotter on Monday with a high of 96°F before a cold front on Tuesday brings the 80s back. Tuesday will be very windy with winds out of the north at 15-25 mph as the front moves through. A few showers and storms will also be possible. Rain chances stay zero for the rest of the week and highs look to stay in the 80s through next Saturday. For more, including live radar, head to the First Alert 6 app.

Zach Holder, First Alert 6 Meteorologist