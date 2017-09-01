Texoma's Most Wanted

The deviation of Hurricane Harvey has impacted thousands of people in Houston and along the Gulf Coast. One Olney nurse, who moved from Houston just one year ago, is praying for the safety of friends, family and a city that holds a special place in heart.
Hundreds of new state laws went into effect Friday in Texas including a ban on texting while driving.
Serena Williams' baby girl weighs 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was born on Friday in West Palm Beach, FL.
United Regional Health Care System announced Friday afternoon it signed a contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas.
Castaway Cove Waterpark plans to honor the life of a Wichita Falls teen who loved to visit the park.
