Texoma's Most Wanted

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Wichita Falls Police need your helping finding the fugitives on this week's Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. 

See if you recognize any of the following people:

James Sherman Green, III
Black Male
DOB: 07-01-97 Blk/Bro
220 Lbs. / 5'08" Tall
Wanted For: Murder

Joe Aleman
Hispanic Male
DOB: 05-24-79 Blk/Bro
180 Lbs. / 5'05" Tall
Wanted For: Tamper with Government Records

Trevenian Mitchell
Black Male
DOB: 08-03-95 Blk/Bro
185 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall
Wanted For: Deadly Conduct

Jocelyn J. Stephens
Black Female
DOB: 06-17-93 Blk/Bro
160 Lbs. / 5'05" Tall
Wanted For: Criminal Mischief O/$1,500 - U/$20,000

Brittany West
White Female
DOB: 01-14-92 Bro/Bro
130 Lbs. / 5'0" Tall
Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Aggravated Assault

