Wichita Falls Police need your helping finding the fugitives on this week's Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward.

See if you recognize any of the following people:

James Sherman Green, III

Black Male

DOB: 07-01-97 Blk/Bro

220 Lbs. / 5'08" Tall

Wanted For: Murder

Joe Aleman

Hispanic Male

DOB: 05-24-79 Blk/Bro

180 Lbs. / 5'05" Tall

Wanted For: Tamper with Government Records

Trevenian Mitchell

Black Male

DOB: 08-03-95 Blk/Bro

185 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall

Wanted For: Deadly Conduct

Jocelyn J. Stephens

Black Female

DOB: 06-17-93 Blk/Bro

160 Lbs. / 5'05" Tall

Wanted For: Criminal Mischief O/$1,500 - U/$20,000

Brittany West

White Female

DOB: 01-14-92 Bro/Bro

130 Lbs. / 5'0" Tall

Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Aggravated Assault

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

