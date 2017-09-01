Lauren Landavazo Day is this Saturday

Castaway Cove Waterpark plans to honor the life of a Wichita Falls teen who loved to visit the park. Saturday, September 2, the waterpark will celebrate the life of Lauren Landavazo.

This event is being held on the one-year anniversary of her death. Friday afternoon, her parents came into the studio to speak about the event and the proclamation for 'Lauren Landavazo Day' in Wichita Falls.

"Our guests are our family and we know how much Lauren enjoyed visiting and riding Cliffhanger with her family and friends," said General Manager Steve

Vaughn said in a statement. "We want to show our support and invite the community to do the same."

To celebrate her life, admission into the park will be $10.99 plus tax on Saturday. Guest donations will go to the P.E.T.S Clinic in Wichita Falls.

Guests will be able to share supportive and encouraging messages with the family on a large card. Lauren's family and friends will be at the waterpark collection donations for P.E.T.S as Lauren was an animal lover.

