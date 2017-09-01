Lauren Landavazo Day is this Saturday

Hundreds of new state laws went into effect Friday in Texas including a ban on texting while driving.
Serena Williams' baby girl weighs 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was born on Friday in West Palm Beach, FL.
United Regional Health Care System announced Friday afternoon it signed a contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas.
Castaway Cove Waterpark plans to honor the life of a Wichita Falls teen who loved to visit the park.
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.
