Sizzling With 6: Cheesy Time Pizza

Recipe Name: Cheesy Time Pizza
Ingredients:
Homemade Red Sauce
Mozzarella
Gouda
Feta
Ricotta
Parmesan
Cheddar
Pizza dough
Procedure:
Preheat the over to 350 degrees. Layer the sauce and cheese. Bake for 30 minutes and enjoy.
