Sizzling With 6: Cheesy Time Pizza

Recipe Name: Cheesy Time Pizza

Ingredients:

Homemade Red Sauce

Mozzarella

Gouda

Feta

Ricotta

Parmesan

Cheddar

Pizza dough

Procedure:

Preheat the over to 350 degrees. Layer the sauce and cheese. Bake for 30 minutes and enjoy.

