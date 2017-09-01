Sizzling With 6: Cheesy Time Pizza - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Sizzling With 6: Cheesy Time Pizza

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Recipe Name: Cheesy Time Pizza

Ingredients: 

Homemade Red Sauce
Mozzarella
Gouda 
Feta
Ricotta
Parmesan
Cheddar
Pizza dough

Procedure:

Preheat the over to 350 degrees. Layer the sauce and cheese. Bake for 30 minutes and enjoy.

If you like to take advantage of our Sizzling With 6 deal where you only spend $10 to get $20 worth of gift cards to Stone Oven click here.

