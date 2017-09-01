United Regional signs with BCBS

United Regional Health Care System announced Friday afternoon it signed a contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas.

Communications Manager, Lynn Weisen released the following statement:

"We are pleased to report that United Regional Health Care System, inclusive of United Regional Physician Group, has signed a contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBSTX) to become an in-network provider for its ERS product, retroactive to 12:01 a.m. today (September 1, 2017). Although resolution of this issue came much later than we had hoped, we are happy that we were able to work with BCBSTX to find an agreeable solution for both parties, ultimately ensuring State employees, retirees and dependents will have ample access to excellent and affordable local health care. We fully recognize the impact this has had on the community and we very much appreciate the support, coordination and ongoing communication with Midwestern State University, North Texas State Hospital, Vernon College, James Allred Unit, Texas Department of Transportation, and other local State employers."

