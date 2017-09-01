United Regional signs with BCBS - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

United Regional signs with BCBS

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

United Regional Health Care System announced Friday afternoon it signed a contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas. 

Communications Manager, Lynn Weisen released the following statement:

"We are pleased to report that United Regional Health Care System, inclusive of United Regional Physician Group, has signed a contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBSTX) to become an in-network provider for its ERS product, retroactive to 12:01 a.m. today (September 1, 2017). Although resolution of this issue came much later than we had hoped, we are happy that we were able to work with BCBSTX to find an agreeable solution for both parties, ultimately ensuring State employees, retirees and dependents will have ample access to excellent and affordable local health care. We fully recognize the impact this has had on the community and we very much appreciate the support, coordination and ongoing communication with Midwestern State University, North Texas State Hospital, Vernon College, James Allred Unit, Texas Department of Transportation, and other local State employers."

Stay with Newschannel 6 as we continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Texoma woman praying for family in Houston

    Texoma woman praying for family in Houston

    Friday, September 1 2017 6:11 PM EDT2017-09-01 22:11:25 GMT
    Texoma woman prays for family in HoustonTexoma woman prays for family in Houston

    The deviation of Hurricane Harvey has impacted thousands of people in Houston and along the Gulf Coast. One Olney nurse, who moved from Houston just one year ago, is praying for the safety of friends, family and a city that holds a special place in heart.

    The deviation of Hurricane Harvey has impacted thousands of people in Houston and along the Gulf Coast. One Olney nurse, who moved from Houston just one year ago, is praying for the safety of friends, family and a city that holds a special place in heart.

  • Statewide texting while driving ban goes into effect

    Statewide texting while driving ban goes into effect

    Friday, September 1 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-09-01 22:05:46 GMT
    (Source: KAUZ)(Source: KAUZ)

    Hundreds of new state laws went into effect Friday in Texas including a ban on texting while driving. 

    Hundreds of new state laws went into effect Friday in Texas including a ban on texting while driving. 

  • Tennis great Serena Williams gives birth to girl

    Tennis great Serena Williams gives birth to girl

    Friday, September 1 2017 5:18 PM EDT2017-09-01 21:18:15 GMT
    Friday, September 1 2017 5:18 PM EDT2017-09-01 21:18:15 GMT

    Serena Williams' baby girl weighs 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was born on Friday in West Palm Beach, FL. 

    Serena Williams' baby girl weighs 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was born on Friday in West Palm Beach, FL. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly