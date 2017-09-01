WF organization sending books to Gulf Coast

The outpouring of support for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey continues in Texoma. While many are donating food and money, volunteers at the Friends of the Library in Wichita Falls are donating books to those along the Gulf Coast.

Friends of the Library are looking for volunteers who can assist with packing and loading up books. They have already collected thousands of books and are excited to send to those down to children impacted by the floods.

“Being a retired teacher my biggest concern is seeing all those children and young people who don't have access to books anymore,” said Dr. Alan Martin.

Just the other day Martin received a van full of books from McNiel High School, most of which will be taken down to those impacted by the flood. As a retired teacher, one of Martin's biggest goals is getting a book in the hands of every child.

“Anytime I see a child reading a book I feel good about that,” said Martin.

As boxes wait to be sent down to south Texas, Alan encourages anyone interested in volunteering their time to come on out and help give back to those who lost so much.

