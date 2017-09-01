MSU student from Houston worried for hometown

Some Midwestern State University students attended class on Friday with their loved ones in Houston on their minds.

Ellanor Collins, MSU senior and Theater major, said the past few days have been "scary."

Her grandmother's neighborhood is flooded because of Hurricane Harvey.

Collins' sister sends her pictures and videos of the devastation that her family is facing.

"Any of the old parks that I would go to or my elementary school are destroyed, destroyed, by the water damage," Collins said.

She also said the outpouring support to those affected by Harvey has been heart warming.

