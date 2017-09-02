Dozens march at MSU Resist Hate Rally

Midwestern State University students took to the campus streets Friday night speaking out against hate.

The Resist Hate Rally was put together in response to the deadly White Supremacist Rally in Charlottesville, Virginia that took place in August.

While only some MSU students put the demonstration together with the help from Indivisible Wichita Falls, a grass roots organization, dozens came together to march against hate.

Chants of “No Nazis, no KKK, no fascist USA and “ain’t no power like the power of the people because the power of the people don’t stop,” could be heard down the streets of Hampstead, Taft Blvd., and Midwestern Parkway.

“I think that everyone should be able to get behind the fact that hate is not acceptable regardless of who you are or what your views are,” said Kalli Root, a student who helped put on the march. “I want people to know hate and bigotry are not acceptable in Wichita Falls or the MSU campus.”

Those who came out represented all backgrounds but shared the same message, to promote love and equality.

“I wanted to protest the recent hate that’s been going on,” said Zaquera Wallace speaking about the incident in Charlottesville.

She said the best way to do that is with love and not hate. For many, this topic hits close to home.



“It's very fearful,” said Maria Arostegui. “I have been in this country for several years and really have never ever seen anything like that."

Although she is no stranger to discrimination, she said what she saw in Charlottesville and across America is something she had never seen anything like that before.

She worries for her younger family members.

“I hate the idea that they would be exposed you know to hateful activities,” said Arostegui.

Midwestern State University Police escorted the demonstrators as they marched to ensure their safety, and while the protest remained peaceful, some MSU students came out to deliver a different message, the consequences of limiting free speech.

Brady Burross and Nick Wolf came out with a sign that read “hate speech is free speech.”

“We have the first amendment so you can say things, so we can have an open debate,” said Burross. “The freedom of speech is the freedom to offend.”

Wolf believes hate speech is not something for the public to decide because groups of any debate can try and define the opposing opinion as hate speech.

“It could be as much as I don't like what you're saying so we're not going to let you speak here,” said Wolf.

Although Burross and Wolf said they believe all speech is free speech, they add they do not condone hatred.

